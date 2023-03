On the eastern side of Piaţa Muzeului, the rosy, gilt-edged decor within this sanctuary is worth a peep; look up for trompe l’oeil frescoes.

The church has had a chequered history: its 11th-century incarnation was wrecked by the Tatars, then rebuilt in Romanesque and then Gothic style. It was transformed into a school in the 1550s and restored to baroque finery by 18th-century Franciscans.