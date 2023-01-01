Precipitous Turda Gorge (Cheile Turzii) lies 8km west of town (as the crow flies), and it makes a stunning, if leg-stiffening, half-day hike. The canyon is nearly 3km long, with 300m-high walls sculpted in weathered limestone. Walking the gorge's length takes roughly 1½ hours each way. To get there, take a bus from Turda to the centre of Cheia (4 lei, 30 minutes). From there it’s a straightforward roadside 5km hike to the gorge (follow the ‘cheile turzii’ signs).

It's possible to drive down this road, but ask locally about road conditions and don't attempt it in poor weather.

Dress for temperatures several degrees lower than in the surrounding uplands, and wear grippy footwear. Pay the entry fee after the first bridge (high season only).