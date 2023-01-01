Pharmacy History Collection

Cluj-Napoca’s oldest pharmacy building holds an intriguing collection of medical miscellany. ‘Crab eyes’, skulls and powdered mummy are just a few of the cures on display in these antique-filled rooms. The prettiest is the Officina, a polished room with dark filigree swirling around its walls. You’ll also learn that the 18th-century recipe for a love potion sounds suspiciously like mulled wine…

At the time of research, the museum was temporarily closed for renovation but was expected to reopen in 2020.