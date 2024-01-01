Ethnographic Museum of Transylvania

Cluj-Napoca

On the upper floor of a renovated neo-Gothic building, dating to the 16th century, find well-tended exhibitions on Romanian peasant life throughout the centuries. You’ll see beeswax presses and whey-boiling vats, admire colourful ceramics, and be able to delight friends and family with trivia about Romanian embroidery long after.

    Fabrica de Pensule

    1.48 MILES

    More of a living, breathing creative space than a gallery, Fabrica de Pensule teems with just-made artwork by local and foreign creators who use this…

    St Michael's Church

    0.16 MILES

    The showpiece of Piaţa Unirii is 14th- and 15th-century St Michael’s, the second-biggest Gothic church in Romania (after Braşov’s Black Church). Its neo…

  • Salt Mine

    Salt Mine

    15.75 MILES

    The meadowlands and chalky hills surrounding Turda have a secret underworld: a salt mine so impressive, it could be a supervillain’s lair. Walking along…

  • Parcul Etnografic Romulus Vuia

    Parcul Etnografic Romulus Vuia

    1.41 MILES

    Traditional architecture from around Romania has been faithfully reassembled at this open-air museum, 5km northwest of central Cluj. Most impressive is…

  • Bánffy Castle

    Bánffy Castle

    14.42 MILES

    The manicured gardens and orchards of this 17th-century fortress once gave it the nickname ‘Transylvania’s Versailles’. The aristocratic Bánffy family…

  • Turda Gorge

    Turda Gorge

    15.04 MILES

    Precipitous Turda Gorge (Cheile Turzii) lies 8km west of town (as the crow flies), and it makes a stunning, if leg-stiffening, half-day hike. The canyon…

  • Pharmacy History Collection

    Pharmacy History Collection

    0.21 MILES

    Cluj-Napoca’s oldest pharmacy building holds an intriguing collection of medical miscellany. ‘Crab eyes’, skulls and powdered mummy are just a few of the…

  • Alexandru Borza Botanic Gardens

    Alexandru Borza Botanic Gardens

    0.59 MILES

    These wonderfully relaxing gardens comprise rockeries, neoclassical statues peeping from tangles of rose, and a Japanese-style garden with a crimson…

Nearby Cluj-Napoca attractions

1. Matthias Corvinus House

0.14 MILES

A block south of the National History Museum is the birthplace of Matthias Corvinus, a 15th-century Hungarian king. This Gothic building is now the…

2. St Michael's Church

0.16 MILES

The showpiece of Piaţa Unirii is 14th- and 15th-century St Michael’s, the second-biggest Gothic church in Romania (after Braşov’s Black Church). Its neo…

3. Statue of Matthias Corvinus

0.17 MILES

Hogging the limelight in front of St Michael’s Church is a bulky 1902 statue of horseback Matthias Corvinus, the famous 15th-century Hungarian king.

5. Pharmacy History Collection

0.21 MILES

Cluj-Napoca’s oldest pharmacy building holds an intriguing collection of medical miscellany. ‘Crab eyes’, skulls and powdered mummy are just a few of the…

6. Franciscan Church

0.21 MILES

On the eastern side of Piaţa Muzeului, the rosy, gilt-edged decor within this sanctuary is worth a peep; look up for trompe l’oeil frescoes.

7. National Art Museum

0.23 MILES

The permanent collection of this sizeable gallery has creaky rooms featuring 18th- and 19th-century art, mostly portraits of nobles and their bewigged…

8. Hungarian Cemetery

0.44 MILES

Founded in the 16th century, this stately cemetery is a memorable place to stroll among elegant tombs and mausoleums of Transylvanian poets and composers,…