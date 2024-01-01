On the upper floor of a renovated neo-Gothic building, dating to the 16th century, find well-tended exhibitions on Romanian peasant life throughout the centuries. You’ll see beeswax presses and whey-boiling vats, admire colourful ceramics, and be able to delight friends and family with trivia about Romanian embroidery long after.
Ethnographic Museum of Transylvania
Cluj-Napoca
