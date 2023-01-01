More of a living, breathing creative space than a gallery, Fabrica de Pensule teems with just-made artwork by local and foreign creators who use this former paintbrush factory as a studio. Visits are by free guided tour, and depending on how you like your art, you’ll either adore visiting this artistic community in a postindustrial setting or be bemused by the work-in-progress art within boxy gallery spaces. It's 3km northeast of the centre. Walk or take the bus.

Check the website for events, which include unveilings of art collections and movie screenings. It’s best to phone or email ahead to ensure tours are operating that day.