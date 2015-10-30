Welcome to Positano
Look beyond the facades and the fashion, however, and you will find reassuring signs of everyday reality: crumbling stucco, streaked paintwork and even, on occasion, a faint whiff of drains. There’s still a southern-Italian holiday feel about the place, with sunbathers eating pizza on the beach, kids pestering parents for gelato and chic signore from Milan browsing the boutiques. The fashionista history runs deep – moda Positano was born here in the ’60s and the town was the first in Italy to import bikinis from France.
Top experiences in Positano
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Positano activities
Pompeii and Amalfi Coast Semi-Private Day Trip from Rome
Leave your Rome hotel in the early morning, and head to the Campania region in the south of Italy. Your journey lasts around three hours, but your minivan is comfortable and air conditioned, and your driver-guide will explain the day’s itinerary on the way.First stop is the picture-perfect town of Amalfi, on the luscious Amalfi Coast. Once a major naval power, the town is now known for its stunning coastal scenery; it clings to a jagged rock face looking down over the turquoise Tyrrhenian Sea. Enjoy free time here to stretch your legs on a walk around, admiring the town’s typically Mediterranean architecture, where houses seem to be built on top of each other as they straddle the hillside! Rest in one of the cafés and sample a shot of limoncello (own expense), or perhaps check out the Cloister of Paradise (Chiostro del Paradiso) -- an intriguing Arabian-style hamlet. Continue by minivan to the neighboring village of Positano, passing along a stunning coastal road with stops peppered in for photo stops. Enjoy free time for lunch in the village (own expense), and to explore. Gaze in admiration at the white- and pastel-colored houses that smatter the hillside, and perhaps take a stroll along its perfectly groomed beaches.Meet your driver-guide at the pre-arranged time, and then head inland toward the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Pompeii -- the world-famous ancient village that lay buried under layers of volcanic ash for centuries. Explore the area with your guide on a 2-hour walking tour, documenting the site’s history from AD 79 when Mount Vesuvius erupted, to the early 18th century when it was ‘discovered.’ Hear history come to life with tales of ancient Romans who once lived here.From Pompeii, return north to Rome by minivan. Your tour then finishes back at your hotel in the late evening.
Sorrento, Positano, Amalfi, Ravello Private Tour from Naples
By taking a private tour, you have the option to spend as little or as much time as possible in the picturesque towns of Sorrento, Positano, Amalfi and Ravello, world-famous for their charm and colorful architecture.The villages scattered along the Amalfi Coast have always attracted visitors, bewitching all who visit. The charm lies not only in the towns themselves but also in their history and rich legacy of fine churches, villas and monasteries. See below for more information.
Private Naples Shore Excursion: Sorrento, Positano, and Amalfi
By taking a private tour, you have the option to spend as little or as much time as possible in the picturesque towns of Sorrento, Positano, Amalfi and Ravello world-famous for their charm and colorful architecture. The villages scattered along the Amalfi Coast have always attracted visitors, bewitching all who visit. Worry-free Shore Excursion: We will ensure your timely return to the Naples port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Capri Cruise from Amalfi, Praiano, or Positano
Head to the Positano, Praiano or Amalfi port in the morning, and board your 33-foot (10-meter) boat. Then sit back, relax and enjoy a drink as your expert captain navigates your boat away from the Amalfi Coast.When the picturesque seaside villages that dot this famous stretch of coastline slip from your view, stare out to sea and admire the private islands and natural reserve of Li Galli in the sea around you. Cross the southern end of the Bay of Naples toward Capri, and circumnavigate the chic little island, enjoying several stops along the way.Use the stops to swim and snorkel in various coves and lagoons, snap photos of the famous Faraglioni rock formations and learn a bit about the island from your captain. Look out for Casa Malaparte, the Punta Carena lighthouse and Marina Piccola, a docking spot for luxury yachts. Stop to visit the popular Blue Grotto, once the private bathhouse of Roman Emperor Tiberius, if you wish. The entrance fee is at your own expense, but the incredible colors of the lagoon make the expense worthwhile. Disembark at the main port of Capri and enjoy roughly four hours of free time to explore the island independently. Listen to recommendations and directions from your captain for local sights, activities and restaurants. Perhaps stroll through the gardens of Villa San Michele, visit the terraced Gardens of Augustus, ride the chairlift up to Mt Solaro or explore the area of Anacapri — it's up to you. All entrance fees, activities and food on the island are at your own expense.After your time on Capri, reboard your boat and make your return journey back to the Amalfi Coast. Pass the marine park of Punta Campanella and stop to swim and snorkel again in a pretty bay in the area of Nerano. Finally, arrive back in Positano, Praiano or Amalfi in the early evening.
Amalfi Coast Private Day Tour from Sorrento
By taking a private tour, you have the option to spend as little or as much time as possible in the picturesque towns of Positano, Amalfi and Ravello, world famous for their charm and colorful architecture. The villages scattered along the Amalfi Coast have always attracted visitors, bewitching all who visit. The charm lies not only in the towns themselves but also in their history and rich legacy of fine churches, villas and monasteries. Check out the Itinerary section for more information on each of the towns.
Daily Pompeii and Amalfi Coast Tour from Naples
Your tour departs from Naples at around 8:30am, and after a short 30 minute ride on the highway you reach Pompeii. Once by the ticket office, the guide will purchase the tickets for you. The standard walk in the archaeological excavations takes about 2 hours. Included in the cost is a guided tour with a local archaeological guide in English. From November to to March the live guide inside Pompeii will be replaced by an official interactive audioguide for groups of less than six. After Pompeii, the tour continues with a 40 minute drive on the highway and then it follows the road that leads from the coast of Sorrento to the Amalfi Coast. The coastal road will appear immediately with all its beauty, and after 15 minutes you reach the picturesque town of Positano with its houses climbing down the cliff. There will be a 15 minute photo stop by the panoramic spot of Positano. The tour goes on through two more villages until you reach the town of Conca dei Marini, which is where you will stop for lunch in a restaurant with a terrace overlooking the sea before the famous Grotta dello Smeraldo. After this stop you continue towards Amalfi for a stop of 30 minutes or more. Amalfi is the town that gives its name to the coastline, an obligatory destination for its history and its beautiful Cathedral. Finally, you will cross the mountains and reach the Belvedere of Ravello for another photo stop; Ravello is known as the capital of classical music in Italy. At the end of the tour, drive back to Naples crossing the mountains and driving along the highway, 1 hour and 30 minutes.