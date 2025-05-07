From gravity-defying arches and expansive canyons to towering peaks and powerful volcanoes, Alaska, Hawaii and the western US have some of the country’s most diverse landscapes. Luckily, many of these awe-inspiring natural wonders are within the bounds of national parks, so they’re not only protected for posterity but also accessible to visitors.

Because there are so many amazing national parks, choosing one (or three) to plan a trip around can be daunting. We rounded up a few of our all-time favorite national parks in the West, Alaska and Hawaii, with insights about each one to help inspire your next vacation.

Due to staffing cuts, the National Park Service is stretched this year. Travelers can expect longer wait times, fewer services and the potential closures of certain sections.

Hoodoos in Bryce Canyon National Park. Fischeron/Shutterstock

1. Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah

Best national park for geology lovers

You really can’t go wrong with any of Utah’s big five national parks. But if you’re into geology – or you just enjoy marveling at funky, otherworldly rock formations – head to Bryce Canyon National Park in the southwest corner of the state. Bryce Canyon tends to be about half as crowded as perennial favorite Zion National Park: last year, Bryce saw 2.5 million visitors, compared to Zion’s 4.9 million.

The hoodoos are the main attraction here. These tall, slender spires were shaped over millions of years by geologic forces, as well as natural weathering and erosion. They’re weird, they’re awe-inspiring, and they’re incredibly photogenic (particularly at golden hour). It’s really easy to immerse yourself in the hoodoos at Bryce Canyon – simply lace up your hiking shoes and start walking. The 35,835-acre park has miles of trails that meander above, below and among hoodoos, so you can get up close and personal and see them from different angles.

An aspen grove in autumn at Rocky Mountain National Park. SNEHIT PHOTO/Shutterstock

2. Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado

Best national park for fall getaways

Autumn brings a special kind of magic to Rocky Mountain National Park, in Estes Park, CO. As summer fades, the leaves on the park’s many aspen trees turn a bright golden yellow, which contrasts with the evergreen needles.

Fall is also elk rutting season in the Rockies. The 415-sq-mile park hosts hundreds of these hulking, antler-adorned ungulates, and from late September through October every year, male elk are on the prowl for mates, making loud, shrieking calls to both attract females and ward off competing males. Since they’re jacked up on hormones, elk are very active this time of year, so visitors have a high likelihood of spotting them.

Fall at Rocky Mountain National Park also means cooler temps, slightly smaller crowds and the first dustings of snow at higher elevations.

Sequoia National Park. My Good Images/Shutterstock

3. Sequoia National Park and Kings Canyon National Park, California

Best national parks for tree huggers

Technically, Sequoia and Kings Canyon are separate national parks in central California. But they’re so close together that they might as well be one big park (the National Park Service manages them as such). If you’re making the trip to one, you’ll definitely want to hit them both.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon protect a majestic landscape, from caverns and canyons to the Sierra Nevada foothills. But by far the biggest draws are the groves of ancient giant sequoias, the largest trees in the world. Even if you have no interest in botany, you’ll be wowed by their sheer size, which can reach heights of up to 325ft. Appreciate them by hiking, taking photos or simply looking up.

Once you’ve had your fill of the trees, embark on a leisurely scenic drive down Generals Highway or Kings Canyon Scenic Byway. Along the way, you’ll pass through several ecosystems and see a variety of natural sights, from craggy cliffs to waterfalls. Also be sure to drive through Tunnel Log, carved out of a giant sequoia that fell on the road in the 1930s.

The Nāhuku Lava Tube in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Alexander Demyanenko/Shutterstock

4. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii

Best national park for viewing eruptions

If you’ve always been intrigued by the power and drama of volcanoes, consider planning a trip to Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. The 354,461-acre park has two of the most active volcanoes on the planet, Kīlauea and Mauna Loa. When they’re erupting, you can catch the action – including lava flows and fountains, steaming fissures, and a strong glow – from several viewing sites.

But there’s more to see than volcanic activity. Located on the Big Island, this park encompasses many ecosystems, from the Pacific Ocean coastline to misty rainforests and craggy lava fields. Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is also teeming with wildlife, including creatures that will stop you in your tracks, like the vibrantly orange Hawaiʻi ʻakepa bird and the utterly adorable Hawaiian monk seal. Many of the park’s critters are endangered, so keep your distance and respect temporary closures and other rules intended to keep them safe.

The South Rim Trail in Big Bend National Park. Kelly vanDellen/Shutterstock

5. Big Bend National Park, Texas

Best national park for bird-watching

In southwest Texas, along the border with Mexico, Big Bend National Park is a true bird-watcher’s paradise. More than 450 species of birds have been spotted within the bounds of this 1252-sq-mile swath – the most of any US national park. If you’re hoping to add a few more birds to your life list, plan your visit for the spring or fall, when many winged beauties are migrating through the park.

Beyond the birds, Big Bend has more species of scorpions, butterflies, ants and bats than any other park – if you’re broadly intrigued by wildlife, this is quite simply the ideal place for you. Since it’s so remote, you’ll likely want to plan a longer trip, at least a long weekend but preferably a week. Sleep under the stars at one of the four on-site campgrounds, or book a room at Chisos Mountains Lodge.

Katmai National Park and Preserve. imageBROKER.com/Shutterstock

6. Katmai National Park and Preserve, Alaska

Best national park for spotting wildlife

Wilderness is abundant in Alaska: roughly 60 percent of all land managed by the National Park Service, to the tune of about 56 million acres, is in the state. Because there’s so much room to roam, Alaska can support some of the most impressive animals in all of North America. One of the best places to see these creatures in their natural habitat? Katmai National Park and Preserve.

In the summer and early fall, brown bears congregate along the Brooks River to gorge on migrating sockeye salmon. (Katmai is where Fat Bear Week takes place.) Though the bears tend to get the most attention, the park is also home to moose, bald eagles, otters and gray wolves, to name a few.

Located on the northern Alaska peninsula, the park is only accessible via boat or plane, so it requires a little extra research and planning to visit. If you’re coming to see the bears, make Brooks Lodge or Brooks Camp Campground your home base.

Grand Teton National Park. Alexey Kamenskiy/Shutterstock

7. Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming

Best national park for mountain views

Sure, lots of national parks have mountains. But perhaps none are as stunning as the Tetons, a roughly 40-mile mountain range of the Rockies in western Wyoming. These jagged peaks tower above the valley floor, with the tallest, Grand Teton, standing 13,770ft above sea level.

From Grand Teton National Park, you’ll have unobstructed views of the peaks while hiking, snowshoeing, cycling, fishing and driving. For a unique perspective (and holiday card-worthy photos), rent a canoe or kayak so you can peacefully paddle the crystal clear waters of Jenny Lake. If you’d rather be adventuring in the mountains, rather than admiring them from afar, you can do that too. Tap a guide to take you climbing and mountaineering high in the Tetons.

If you’ve got extra time, consider extending your trip so you can visit neighboring Yellowstone National Park. These two parks are easy to pair together, especially if you want a thorough, immersive Rocky Mountain experience.

