Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park

Even among Hawaii's many wonders, this national park stands out. Its two active volcanoes testify to the ongoing birth of the islands: quiet Mauna Loa (13,678ft) sprawling above, its unassuming mass downplaying its height, and young Kilauea (4091ft), one of the world's most active volcanoes, providing near-continual sources of awe. The park was closed for several months during the 2018 lower Puna eruption, after which all active lava flows ceased.

At time of research, 90% of the park was reopened but without Pele spitting any fire. Of course, that could change at any moment. If not, the park contains much more beyond eruptions: overwhelming lava deserts, steaming craters, lava tubes and ancient rainforests. For hikers, the possibilities are endless.