Pu'u Pua'i (Gushing Hill) formed when cinder and ash spewing from the 1959 Kilauea Iki fountain was carried southwest on the wind, piling on the rim and devastating the forest behind it. For a better perspective, consider hiking the Kilauea Iki Trail, which you can see on the crater floor far below.
Puʻu Puaʻi Overlook
Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park
