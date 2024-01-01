Puʻu Puaʻi Overlook

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park

Pu'u Pua'i (Gushing Hill) formed when cinder and ash spewing from the 1959 Kilauea Iki fountain was carried southwest on the wind, piling on the rim and devastating the forest behind it. For a better perspective, consider hiking the Kilauea Iki Trail, which you can see on the crater floor far below.

  • Smoke plumes from the Kilauea Volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii.

    Kilauea

    1.5 MILES

    Kilauea volcano lies at the center of activity in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. The unassuming bump on Mauna Loa's southeast flank would be easily…

  • Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park

    Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park

    3.21 MILES

    Even among Hawaii's many wonders, this national park stands out. Its two active volcanoes testify to the ongoing birth of the islands: quiet Mauna Loa (13…

  • Kilauea crater fumarole expelling fumes. 467882084 Cloudscape, Pele, Kilauea, Geology, Fumes, Exploding, Wide Angle, Big Island, Hawaii Islands, Day, Island, Volcanic Crater, Fumarole, Volcano, Earth, Cloud, Fog, hot spot, sulfide, Gas, Crater, Halemaʻumaʻu

    Halemaʻumaʻu Crater

    1.92 MILES

    The original Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook off Crater Rim Dr was closed in 2008 due to volcanic activity and the very real threat of death. For the next decade,…

  • Punaluu Black Sand Beach, a beach in the southeastern part of the Hawaiian coast of Kau 1738359710 beach, beautiful, big island, black sand, black sand coast, blue, coast, exotic, famous place, hawaii, hawaii volcanoes national park, holiday, island, island of hawaii, kilauea, landscape, lava, nature, ocean, outdoor, palm, paradise, punaluu, punaluu black sand coast, sand beach, sea, sky, southeastern kau coast, summer, sun, sunny, tourism, tourist attractions, travel, tree, tropical, vacation, volcano, water

    Punaluʻu Black Sand Beach Park

    25.26 MILES

    Beyond the nearly omnipresent green sea turtles basking in the sun, or the rare hawksbill turtles that lay their eggs here (be careful where you walk),…

  • Petroglyphs in lava rock at Pu'uloa along Chain of Craters road, in the Volcanoes National Park. 1200494920 ancient, archeology, art, artwork, carving, chain, civilization, craters, culture, draw, drawing, hawaii, hawaiian, heritage, hill, historic, history, icon, indigenous, island, landmark, lava, loa, long, message, national, native, old, outdoors, park, petroglyph, polynesian, pu'u, pu'uloa, puu, puuloa, road, rock, sacred, spiritual, states, stone, symbol, travel, tribal, tropical, united, usa, volcano, writing

    Puʻu Loa Petroglyphs

    11.68 MILES

    The gentle, 1.3-mile round-trip to Puʻu Loa (roughly, 'hill of long life') leads to one of Hawaiʻi's largest concentrations of ancient petroglyphs, some…

  • Liliuokalani Park, Hilo, East Coast.

    Liliʻuokalani Park

    24.62 MILES

    Arguably Hilo's most beautiful spot, these sprawling Japanese gardens are perfect for picnicking. Named for Hawaii's last queen (r 1891–93), the 30-acre…

  • This is a shot of the Kilauea Volcano from the Kilauea Overlook in the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, this is a panoramic shot of the caldera of the large Volcano on the south side of The Big Island of Hawaii 1488714858

    Kilauea Iki Overlook

    0.56 MILES

    When 'Little Kilauea' burst open in a fiery inferno in November 1959, it filled the crater with a roiling lake of molten rock fed by a 1900ft fountain…

  • Lush tropical vegetation of the Hawaii Tropical Botanical Garden of Big Island of Hawaii, USA 1034528692 hawaii tropical botanical garden

    Hawaii Tropical Botanical Garden

    29.24 MILES

    A guaranteed crowd-pleaser, this rainforest garden is beautifully situated by the ocean and superbly managed. A paved trail meanders through over 2000…

