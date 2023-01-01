Near the Kilauea Visitor Center, this sharp local art gallery spotlights museum-quality pottery, paintings, woodwork, sculpture, jewelry, Hawaiian quilts and more in a series of rotating exhibits. The nonprofit shop, housed in the historic 1877 Volcano House hotel, is worth a visit just to admire its construction. Ask about upcoming art classes and cultural workshops, including the Aloha Fridays weekly immersive experiences (11am to 1pm Friday) and Hula Kahiko.
Volcano Art Center
Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park
