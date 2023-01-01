Ha'ena Beach

If you believe paradise is sweetest when earned, trek out to this pristine, postcard-worthy black and white sand beach in a protected cove on the Shipman Estate. Public access is via a 2.5-mile muddy, jungly hike down the Puna Trail that will demand a healthy sacrifice of sweat, tears and possibly (as in our case) blood. For the effort you'll likely have this slice of perfection to yourself. Best enjoyed at low tide. Trail starts in Hawaiian Paradise Park neighborhood.

There are no facilities at the beach, and nearby buildings and surrounding land are all private property.