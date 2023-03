Near the end of Kalanianaʻole Ave, this little pocket of black sand is a favorite all-round beach. When calm, the protected waters are popular for swimming and snorkeling, with frequent sightings of sea turtles (keep your distance; at least 50yd in the water). High surf, while welcome to local bodyboarders, can be hazardous. Bring water shoes for protection from rocks. There are lifeguards every day, plus restrooms, showers and picnic areas.