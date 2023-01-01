Hawaii Tropical Botanical Garden

A guaranteed crowd-pleaser, this rainforest garden is beautifully situated by the ocean and superbly managed. A paved trail meanders through over 2000 species of tropical plants set amid streams and waterfalls. Give yourself at least an hour for the walk, which ends at Onomea Bay. The garden is located halfway along the Pepeʻekeo 4-Mile Scenic Drive. Park and buy your ticket at the yellow building on the mauka (inland) side of the road.