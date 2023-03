See the current swirling around a large rock in the upstream Wailuku River? Legend has it that the demigod Maui paddled his canoe with such speed across the ocean that he crash-landed here and the canoe turned to stone. Ever the devoted son, Maui was rushing to save his mother, Hina, from a water monster that was trying to drown her by damming the river and flooding her cave beneath Rainbow Falls.

To get here, go to the Pu‘ueo St Bridge, at the northern end of Keawe St just beyond Wailuku Dr.