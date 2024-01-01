Kalakaua Park

Centrally located, this mini park should be Hilo's 'town square,' but it is mostly green space bypassed by cars and pedestrians. It does come to life on monthly First Fridays, when downtown Hilo throws lively block parties. A bronze statue of the park's namesake, King David Kalakaua, stands in the middle of the lawn.
