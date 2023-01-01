How strong was Kamehameha the Great? According to legend, anyone with enough strength to budge the 3.5-ton Naha Store would also have the strength to conquer and unite all the Hawaiian Islands. Kamehameha the Great reputedly met the challenge, overturning the stone in his youth. This stone now lies in front of the Hilo Public Library. The smaller Pinau Stone at its side was an entrance pillar of an ancient heiau (temple), believed to have stood near the Wailuku River.