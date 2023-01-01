Lyman Museum & Mission House

Although small in scale, this museum is a good primer on Hawaii's natural and cultural history. Downstairs, geologic exhibits include fascinating examples of lava rock, minerals and shells. Upstairs, exhibits feature Native Hawaiian life: ancient sports, religion and the kapu (taboo) system. The adjacent Mission House, built by Reverend David Lyman in 1839, is worth a look, but bone up on the history of Christianity in Hawaii beforehand. To enter the house, you must take a docent-led tour.