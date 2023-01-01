Kolekole Beach Park

Beneath a highway bridge, this park sits alongside Kolekole Stream in a verdant tropical valley. The river-mouth break is a local surfing and bodyboarding hot spot, but ocean swimming is dangerous. There are small waterfalls and full facilities. Camping is allowed with a county permit, but the narrow area can get crowded and boisterous with picnicking local families. However, as of 2017, the park has been closed due to lead contamination in the soil – it is expected to reopen by early 2020.

To get here, turn inland off the Hawaiʻi Belt Rd at the southern end of the Kolekole Bridge, about 1300yd south of mile marker 15, right before the bridge.