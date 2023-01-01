Botanical World Adventures

Under development since 1995, this garden remains a work in progress. Sprawling grounds include a shrubbery maze, waterfall and arboretum – nothing outstanding. You can up the ante with Segway ($99 to $177 per person) or go ziplining with on-site Zip Isle Zipline Adventures. It is an admirable effort but plays second fiddle to the Hawaii Tropical Botanical Garden closer to Hilo. To get here from Hwy 19, turn mauka (inland) near Mile 16, at the posted sign.