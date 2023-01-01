Ideal for kids, this spacious beach has a broad, shallow, sandy-bottomed pool, protected by a boulder breakwater. The water is only 1ft to 2ft deep in spots, creating a safe 'baby beach.' An unprotected cove north of the kiddie pool is deeper, but can be dangerous due to rough surf and needle-sharp wana (sea urchins). Surrounding grassy lawns shaded by trees make for pleasant picnicking. There are lifeguards on weekends and holidays, plus restrooms, showers and covered pavilions.
Onekahakaha Beach Park
Top choice in Hilo
