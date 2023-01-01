Onekahakaha Beach Park

Ideal for kids, this spacious beach has a broad, shallow, sandy-bottomed pool, protected by a boulder breakwater. The water is only 1ft to 2ft deep in spots, creating a safe 'baby beach.' An unprotected cove north of the kiddie pool is deeper, but can be dangerous due to rough surf and needle-sharp wana (sea urchins). Surrounding grassy lawns shaded by trees make for pleasant picnicking. There are lifeguards on weekends and holidays, plus restrooms, showers and covered pavilions.