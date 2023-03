Rocky and rugged, these side-by-side beaches (commonly known by their former name, Leleiwi Beach) aren't sandy or calm, but they're Hilo's best shore-dive site. You might see turtles, coral formations and a variety of butterfly fish. No beginners; entry into the water is tricky (consult a dive shop) and waves and currents can be hazardous. There are lifeguards on weekends and holidays, plus restrooms, showers and picnic areas.