Tiny Mokuola, commonly called Coconut Island, connects to land (near Liliʻuokalani Park) by a 250ft footbridge. The island is a county park with picnic tables and beaches for swimming. Watch local kids somersaulting off a 20ft tower! From Mokuola, you'll have great photo ops of Hilo with Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa in the background.