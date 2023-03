This eclectic, state-run gallery hosts a variety of monthly exhibits. You might find quilts, bonsai, Chinese watercolors or historical photos, all done by locals. Surrounding the center is a quiet park with grassy lawns and picturesque arc-shaped footbridges crossing the Wailoa River. The main park landmark is a 14ft, Italian-made bronze King Kamehameha Statue. There are also Vietnam War and Shinmachi Tsunami memorials.