Touristy, no doubt. But mac nut fans might enjoy glimpses of Mauna Loa's plantation and working factory. From windows above, watch the prized mac nut move along the assembly line from cracking and roasting to chocolate dipping and packaging. Gift shop, which sells packaged nuts at decent prices, is open daily; factory is closed on weekends and holidays.

To get here, follow signage about 5 miles south of Hilo; along the 3-mile access road, see acres of macadamia trees.