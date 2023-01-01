Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo & Gardens

Hilo's 12-acre zoo is a terrific, family-friendly spot. Stroll along paved paths past tropical foliage to view a modest collection of tropical birds, monkeys, frogs, alligators and more. The star attraction? A pair of Bengal tigers: Sriracha (orange female) and Tzatziki (white male). Two play structures and a shaded picnic area (bring your own refreshments) are perfect for kids. While by no means a major zoo, it's refreshingly low-key – and free! (Donations are appreciated.)

To get here, turn mauka (inland) off the Volcano Hwy onto W Mamaki St, just past the 4-mile marker. Wheelchair accessible.