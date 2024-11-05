Known as the heart of Silicon Valley, San Jose is a forward-thinking city surrounded by creative innovation on a daily basis. As one of the major hubs in the Bay Area – the city has the third-largest population in California – tech is far from the only attraction on offer, though.

If you’re pondering a visit to the Bay Area, this is your reminder to make a point to visit San Jose, aka the heart of Silicon Valley. San Francisco may get the glory, but this city is the underdog you root for. Why? It’s got everything you want from a city break: excellent food, beautiful parks and outdoor areas, multiple bustling shopping hubs, a deep and fascinating history and an honest-to-goodness haunted house.

How many days do you need in San Jose? To hit the highlights and some lesser-known activities, you’ll need at least three days. Making the most of your time will help you fit it all in within 72 hours – and the best way to do that is by knowing the top things to do when you get there.

From its lively art scene to themed bars, trendy foodie spots, professional sports teams, kid-friendly attractions and a love for ancient history, these are the top things to do in San Jose to get to know the city in the best way.

1. Look out for high spirits at Winchester Mystery House

Who doesn’t love a creepy mansion full of ghost stories, mystery and odd design choices? The Winchester Mystery House was once the home of Sarah Winchester, heiress to the Winchester Rifle Company’s massive fortune in the 19th century.

Sarah lived in the house for over 50 years, a period during which the sprawling 160-room mansion received a series of never-ending renovations. A hundred years later and there are still plenty of questions and legends as to why Sarah never stopped incessantly building onto the maze-like manor. Today, you can sign up for a tour of the mansion to discover secret rooms, doors that open to walls and stairways that lead to nowhere to try and unravel the mystery for yourself.

2. Travel the world on one table in San Pedro Square Market

On sunny weekends (there are a lot of those in San Jose), you’ll find the patios at San Pedro Square Market filled with friends sipping iced coffees and digging into tasty dishes from one of the many food vendors from inside. The market is just one of the destinations that helps make San Jose a city for food lovers.

With the backdrop of busy downtown San Jose, this is where you can feel the vibrancy of the city, appreciate dog-friendly outdoor dining, and taste test your way through a wide assortment of different cuisines. From craft beer to cocktails and hipster-approved coffee, to cuisines inspired by Peru, Mexico, Japan, Italy, Nepal, Vietnam and the US, you won’t find a more diverse place to eat in the city.

The Willow Glen Sweet Shoppe sells Schurra's Fine Confections

3. Live like a local in Willow Glen

If you want to get to know a more local side to San Jose, head to Willow Glen, where you can grab brunch from a sidewalk cafe, peruse antique stores and admire the Victorian architecture.

Snag a seat at The Table for the neighborhood’s most noteworthy brunch, pick up some delectable chocolates from Powell’s, and explore the local boutiques along Lincoln Avenue to get the full Willow Glen experience. On Saturdays, don’t miss the neighborhood’s small morning farmer’s market, where you can rub shoulders with locals while devouring fresh pastries and vegan food. If you have the luxury of spending a little longer in the city, get to know a few more of the local San Jose neighborhoods.

4. Come face-to-face with a sphinx at Rosicrucian Egyptian Museum

The Rosicrucian Egyptian Museum is one of San Jose’s more unusual attractions, featuring the most extensive collection of Egyptian artifacts in Western North America.

As you approach, you’ll be welcomed by ram-headed sphinxes and Karnak-style architecture in the form of impressive white and blue columns and golden doors.

Inside is just as impressive. You’ll be whisked away to another time, with exhibits that span from mummies and tomb replicas to a look at ancient Egypt’s version of daily life.

Low Angle View Of People Enjoying Rollercoaster Ride Against Sky

5. Seek thrills at California’s Great America & Raging Waters

Whether you’re a teenager or an adult, if you love your thrills, there’s no better place to get your adrenaline pumping than at California’s Great America and Raging Waters. Operating since 1976, California’s Great America is a 112-acre wonderland where you can test your stomach on upside-down rollercoasters, stop to smell the funnel cakes, enjoy live music, and watch fireworks on summer weekends.

Looking to cool off during one of those stifling hot days of summer in San Jose instead? Make the 20-minute drive across town to Raging Waters, where you can cannonball into pools and zip down high-speed waterslides.

6. Explore the SoFA district

Up until the 1980s, SoFA (South First Arts) was San Jose’s red-light district. It has since blossomed into a trendy, Instagram-famous neighborhood to experience art, cocktail bars and several creative festivals throughout the year.

During the day, enjoy a cup of craft coffee from a knowledgeable barista, explore the Institute of Contemporary Art, visit an art gallery, and discover colorful street murals. After hours, grab tickets for a show at the California Theatre to see Symphony Silicon Valley or the San Jose Opera. Listen to live jazz at Mama Kin, grab a drink at Haberdasher or dance the night away at The Continental Bar.

The possibilities are endless as long as you’re up for art, culture and fun. Once a month, you have the chance to experience South First Fridays, a popular, free art gallery walk that features local artists and live music.

Tampa Bay Lightning v San Jose Sharks

7. Get your cheer on at a San Jose Sharks game

You will never truly appreciate how deeply passionate San Joseans are about their sports teams until you’ve been to SAP Center to see a Sharks game up close.

If hockey isn’t your thing, Santa Clara County is home to plenty of other stadiums and parks where professional and minor league sports teams play. Most notably, you can catch a San Francisco 49ers game at Levi’s Stadium (it’s actually much closer to San Jose than San Francisco, which is over an hour away). Or major league soccer fans can catch a San Jose Earthquakes game at PayPal Park.

8. Get experimental at Tech Interactive

There’s no better place to learn about how technology and science impact our world than in San Jose and, more specifically, one of the city’s most popular museums, the Tech Interactive.

At this future-focused hub, you’ll be treated to hands-on exhibits that are equally as engrossing for kids as adults. Build a robot, try your hand at designing a virtual roller coaster, or lose yourself in a film at the IMAX Dome Theater.

9. Shop and dine in Santana Row

Take your time as you walk down the wide streets of Santana Row, lined with palm trees and Lamborghinis juxtaposed with Tuscan-style architecture, striped awnings and umbrella-covered patios. (There’s even a Tesla dealership if you really want to go for broke.)

This is the area’s bustling go-to hub for shopping, people-watching and catching up with friends over dinner or a drink. And with 50 shops, 20 restaurants, and nine spas and salons, you can rest assured that there’s a little something for everyone. If you’re on a budget or shopping isn’t your thing, there are plenty of free things to get up to in San Jose.

10. Find some treasure at the San Jose Flea Market

Come to Berryessa Flea Market to ride the carousel, shop for fresh produce, enjoy live music and entertainment, grab ready-to-eat food from local vendors, or look through the many antiques and collectibles from another era.

11. Wander among the blooms in the Municipal Rose Garden

Once home to a prune orchard, the 5.5 acres that now encompass the Municipal Rose Garden are filled with more than 4,000 rose shrubs. With 189 different varieties of roses represented, this garden is a popular destination for gardening enthusiasts, as well as for anyone looking for a beautiful place to stroll. The best time to visit is in early May when the flowers (and their fragrance) put on their finest show.

12. Walk into the past at History Park

Historical buildings from all over San Jose have been brought together in History Park, an immersive open-air museum that recreates the 19th century in the valley. The centerpiece is a scaled-down replica of the 1881 Electric Light Tower.

Other buildings include the 1880 Pacific Hotel, which houses an old-timey ice cream parlor and rotating art exhibits, and migrant houses, which show the spartan living conditions of farmworkers. History Park exhibits highlight the Chinese, Portuguese and other early communities.

13. Celebrate a sister city in the Japanese Friendship Garden

Over 500 cities in the U.S. have sister cities in other nations. For many, this designation is little more than a title on paper. But in San Jose, there is a living symbol of its sister city of Okayama, Japan: the Japanese Friendship Garden. Instead of rose bushes, this garden features six acres of ponds, waterfalls, boardwalks and plants. It’s the perfect spot to relax with a great book or pay tribute to the name of the garden by enjoying a walk. You might just happen upon a wedding.

14. Spend time in nature at Alum Rock Park

The oldest municipal park in the city, Alum Rock covers more than 720 acres, with rugged landscapes and incredible views of the surrounding city and nearby mountains. When the park opened in the early 20th century, it was home to a natural health spa, complete with mineral springs and a swimming pool, a dance hall and a tea garden. Today, it’s a popular spot for hiking, cycling and horseback riding.

An abundance of grills and picnic areas make it a great spot to enjoy a family BBQ. The park is a protected wildlife sanctuary, so pets are not allowed. It often closes during fire season, or operates but with all BBQs and fire pits closed.

15. Explore a historic Spanish mission

Have time for a detour? Located about an hour south via Hwy 101 is San Juan Bautista. You’ll pass cherry stalls and garlic vendors as you head south on Hwy 101 to this colorful and attractively preserved historic town. SJB, founded in 1797, has the largest church among California’s 21 original missions; it was built atop the San Andreas Fault and has been threatened by periodic earthquakes ever since. The 1876 railroad bypassed the town, and its historic sights – the mission, historic cemetery and the only remaining original Spanish plaza in California – have a trapped-in-amber authenticity.

Buildings around the plaza comprise San Juan Bautista State Historic Park. The Plaza Hotel (1856) is now home to a small historical museum, and the Castro-Breen Adobe, which once belonged to Mexican general and governor José Castro, was bought by survivors of the Donner Party disaster in 1848. Check out the historic Settler’s Cabin across the street, and wander along Third St for friendly bars, boutiques and restaurants.

Planning tip: You can also hit sites in Gilroy and Salinas in one day, but San Juan Bautista has the most historic sights to explore.

