USA, California, San Jose, Silicon Valley, Plaza de Cesar Chavez

Overview

Though culturally diverse and historical, San Jose – awash in Silicon Valley’s suburbia – has always been in San Francisco’s shadow. Founded in 1777 as El Pueblo de San José de Guadalupe, San Jose is California’s oldest Spanish civilian settlement. Its downtown is small and scarcely used for a city of its size, though it does bustle with twenty-something clubgoers on weekends. Industrial parks, high-tech computer firms and look-alike housing developments are sprawled across the city’s landscape, taking over from where farms, ranches and open spaces once spread between the bay and the surrounding hills.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • April 2, 2016: Exterior of the Winchester Mystery House with statues and a fountain.

    Winchester Mystery House

    San Jose

    This ridiculous yet fascinating Victorian mansion is filled with 160 mostly non-utilitarian rooms with dead-end hallways and a staircase that runs up to a…

  • USA, California, San Jose, Silicon Valley, Tech Museum of Innovation - stock photo Tech Interactive museum Exterior, 2006

    Tech Interactive

    San Jose

    Opposite Plaza de Cesar Chavez, San Jose's excellent technology museum examines subjects from robotics to space exploration, and genetics to virtual…

  • Rosicrucian Egyptian Museum devoted to the study of mysticism and metaphysics and all things Egyptian - San Jose, California

    Rosicrucian Egyptian Museum

    San Jose

    West of downtown, this educational Egyptian museum is one of San Jose’s more unusual attractions. Its extensive collection includes statues, household…

  • History Park

    History Park

    San Jose

    Historical buildings from all over San Jose have been brought together in this open-air history museum. The centerpiece is a scaled-down replica of the…

  • Plaza de Cesar Chavez

    Plaza de Cesar Chavez

    San Jose

    This leafy square in the center of downtown was part of the original plaza of El Pueblo de San José de Guadalupe, and is the city's oldest public space…

  • San Jose Museum of Art

    San Jose Museum of Art

    San Jose

    With a permanent collection of 20th-century works and imaginative changing exhibits, the city’s central art museum is worth a quick look. The main…

  • MACLA

    MACLA

    San Jose

    A cutting-edge gallery highlighting themes by both established and emerging Latino artists, MACLA is one of the Bay Area's best community arts spaces,…

  • Children’s Discovery Museum

    Children’s Discovery Museum

    San Jose

    This science and creativity museum has hands-on displays incorporating art, technology and the environment, with plenty of toys and cool play-and-learn…

