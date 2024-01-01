This leafy square in the center of downtown was part of the original plaza of El Pueblo de San José de Guadalupe, and is the city's oldest public space. It’s named after César Chávez – founder of the United Farm Workers, who lived part of his life in San Jose – and is surrounded by museums, theaters and hotels.
Plaza de Cesar Chavez
San Jose
