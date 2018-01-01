Welcome to Maupiti

Bora Bora’s discreet little sister, Maupiti is one of the most ravishing islands in French Polynesia. There’s a shimmering lagoon with every hue from lapis lazuli to turquoise, a perfect ring of islets girdled with sand bars, palm trees leaning over the shore and large coral gardens. Although this little charmer is no longer a secret, it still remains a hideaway where visitors come to absorb the lazy lifestyle. There’s only one road and virtually no cars, just bikes; there are no showy resorts, just a smattering of family-run pensions where visitors can sample delicious local-style meals and genuinely interact with their hosts. And when you want to play, there's just the right amount of activities to keep you buzzing, from walking and lagoon excursions to diving and kayaking.