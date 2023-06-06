Ra'iatea & Taha'a

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Tourists riding high speed jet boat in a stunning azure blue turquoise lagoon, green emerald island in back. Raiatea, Leeward Islands, Society Islands, French Polynesia, Oceania, South Pacific Ocean.

Getty Images

Overview

Ra’iatea and Taha’a are encircled by a common lagoon, but the two islands couldn't be more different. Ra’iatea is high, imposing and fiercely independent, has the second biggest town in French Polynesia after Pape’ete and is considered by many to be the spiritual seat of the Polynesian Triangle. Taha’a, on the other hand, has graceful low hills, is famous for its sweet-scented vanilla and is arguably the quietest of the Society Islands. Both islands are ideal places to explore a mysterious and wild-feeling Polynesia.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Joe Dassin Beach

    Joe Dassin Beach

    Ra'iatea & Taha'a

    On Taha’a, if you’re willing to take a bit of a walk you can get to deserted Joe Dassin Beach, on the southwest side of the island, a 15-minute walk along…

  • Love Here

    Love Here

    Ra'iatea & Taha'a

    An exceptionally friendly, family-run pearl farm right on the seashore, approximately halfway between Tapuamu and Patio. Visitors learn about the…

  • Poerani

    Poerani

    Ra'iatea & Taha'a

    From Hôtel Hibiscus the coast road goes around the northern side of the bay to Haamene passing Rooverta Ebbs’ Poerani, where you can check out pearl…

  • Vaipoe Pearl Farm

    Vaipoe Pearl Farm

    Ra'iatea & Taha'a

    From Hôtel Hibiscus the coast road goes around the northern side of the bay to Haamene passing Vaipoe Pearl Farm, where you can check out pearl grafting…

  • Maison de la Vanille

    Maison de la Vanille

    Ra'iatea & Taha'a

    On the right of the road into Haamene is this small family-run operation where you can see vanilla preparation and drying processes and also purchase…

  • Waterfall

    Waterfall

    Ra'iatea & Taha'a

    Along the Les Trois Cascades (Three Waterfalls) hike, it’s an easy stroll to the first (the smallest) waterfall, which has a great swimming hole. Though…

  • Vallée de la Vanille

    Vallée de la Vanille

    Ra'iatea & Taha'a

    This small operation, on the east coast between Faaha and Hipu, is known for its quality vanilla pods at economical prices. Visitors will get the low-down…

  • Waterfall

    Waterfall

    Ra'iatea & Taha'a

    The second waterfall you'll pass along the Les Trois Cascades (Three Waterfalls) hike. After passing this waterfall, the trail follows the riverbed…

View more attractions