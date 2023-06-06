Shop
Ra’iatea and Taha’a are encircled by a common lagoon, but the two islands couldn't be more different. Ra’iatea is high, imposing and fiercely independent, has the second biggest town in French Polynesia after Pape’ete and is considered by many to be the spiritual seat of the Polynesian Triangle. Taha’a, on the other hand, has graceful low hills, is famous for its sweet-scented vanilla and is arguably the quietest of the Society Islands. Both islands are ideal places to explore a mysterious and wild-feeling Polynesia.
On Taha’a, if you’re willing to take a bit of a walk you can get to deserted Joe Dassin Beach, on the southwest side of the island, a 15-minute walk along…
An exceptionally friendly, family-run pearl farm right on the seashore, approximately halfway between Tapuamu and Patio. Visitors learn about the…
From Hôtel Hibiscus the coast road goes around the northern side of the bay to Haamene passing Rooverta Ebbs’ Poerani, where you can check out pearl…
From Hôtel Hibiscus the coast road goes around the northern side of the bay to Haamene passing Vaipoe Pearl Farm, where you can check out pearl grafting…
On the right of the road into Haamene is this small family-run operation where you can see vanilla preparation and drying processes and also purchase…
Along the Les Trois Cascades (Three Waterfalls) hike, it’s an easy stroll to the first (the smallest) waterfall, which has a great swimming hole. Though…
This small operation, on the east coast between Faaha and Hipu, is known for its quality vanilla pods at economical prices. Visitors will get the low-down…
The second waterfall you'll pass along the Les Trois Cascades (Three Waterfalls) hike. After passing this waterfall, the trail follows the riverbed…