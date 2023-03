On Taha’a, if you’re willing to take a bit of a walk you can get to deserted Joe Dassin Beach, on the southwest side of the island, a 15-minute walk along the coast north of Pati. The beach was once owned and is now named after a famous, classic French singer – sort of the Bing Crosby of France. Ask a local in Pati to show you the trailhead, pack a lunch and get lost in paradise for the day.

Oh, and bring snorkel gear: there’s fantastic snorkelling just offshore.