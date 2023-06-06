The Tuamotus

Rangiroa atoll, Tuamotu islands, French Polynesia.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

The Tuamotus are dream South Seas snapshot: the 77 atolls – narrow coral rings encircling turquoise lagoons – that make up this stunning archipelago are flung over an immense stretch of indigo-blue ocean.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Beach at Tuherahera (Tikehau atoll)

    Tuherahera

    The Tuamotus

    Most islanders live in Tuherahera, in the southwest of the atoll. Find peace in this pretty village, bursting with uru (breadfruit), coconut trees,…

  • marae Papiro (archaelogical site)

    Marae Papiro

    The Tuamotus

    Marae Papiro is a well-kept marae (traditional temple) on the edge of a hoa, about 14km from the village. In the centre of this marae you can see the…

  • Île d’Eden

    Île d’Eden

    The Tuamotus

    Île d’Eden is not a traditional tourist site per se, but a working farm operated by a handful of families belonging to the Church of the New Testament…

  • Île aux Oiseaux

    Île aux Oiseaux

    The Tuamotus

    To the east of the lagoon, a crescent-shaped coral spit covered in small shrubs is a favourite nesting place for oio (brown noddies), tara (great…

  • Rocher de la Tortue

    Rocher de la Tortue

    The Tuamotus

    The Rocher aux Tortues refers to a big coral outcrop lying about 4.5km north of the village on the exterior reef. Its base has been undercut by water…

  • Pahua

    Pahua

    The Tuamotus

    The tiny village of Pahua is divided by a pass a few metres wide and no deeper than 1.5m, suitable only for very small boats. A bridge spans the pass and…

  • Motu Manu

    Motu Manu

    The Tuamotus

    A great way to get a feel for Ahe is to visit this islet, which has the only remaining patch of primary forest in the Tuamotus, which consists of imposing…

  • Motu Puarua

    Motu Puarua

    The Tuamotus

    Lying almost in the middle of the lagoon, the rocky Motu Puarua hosts several species of ground-nesting birds, including brown noddies and uaau (red…

