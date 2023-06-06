Shop
Shop
Getty Images/iStockphoto
The Tuamotus are dream South Seas snapshot: the 77 atolls – narrow coral rings encircling turquoise lagoons – that make up this stunning archipelago are flung over an immense stretch of indigo-blue ocean.
The Tuamotus
Most islanders live in Tuherahera, in the southwest of the atoll. Find peace in this pretty village, bursting with uru (breadfruit), coconut trees,…
The Tuamotus
Marae Papiro is a well-kept marae (traditional temple) on the edge of a hoa, about 14km from the village. In the centre of this marae you can see the…
The Tuamotus
Île d’Eden is not a traditional tourist site per se, but a working farm operated by a handful of families belonging to the Church of the New Testament…
The Tuamotus
To the east of the lagoon, a crescent-shaped coral spit covered in small shrubs is a favourite nesting place for oio (brown noddies), tara (great…
The Tuamotus
The Rocher aux Tortues refers to a big coral outcrop lying about 4.5km north of the village on the exterior reef. Its base has been undercut by water…
The Tuamotus
The tiny village of Pahua is divided by a pass a few metres wide and no deeper than 1.5m, suitable only for very small boats. A bridge spans the pass and…
The Tuamotus
A great way to get a feel for Ahe is to visit this islet, which has the only remaining patch of primary forest in the Tuamotus, which consists of imposing…
The Tuamotus
Lying almost in the middle of the lagoon, the rocky Motu Puarua hosts several species of ground-nesting birds, including brown noddies and uaau (red…