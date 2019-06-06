Most islanders live in Tuherahera, in the southwest of the atoll. Find peace in this pretty village, bursting with uru (breadfruit), coconut trees, bougainvillea and hibiscus. Fancy a dip? Head to one of Tuherahera’s coral beaches. The best one lies east of the village, near the airstrip. The sand is wide and the waters are calm and translucent. Another beauty lies at the western tip of the village; this strip is lapped by a glassy turquoise channel and has pinkish sands.

There is an uncommon variety of faiths, including Catholic, Sanito, Seventh Day Adventist and Protestant, which each has its own church.