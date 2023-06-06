Nuku Hiva

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
French Polynesia, Marquesas Islands, Nuku Hiva Island, View near Hatihen Bay

Getty Images/age fotostock RM

Overview

This huge, sparsely populated island (the second largest in French Polynesia after Tahiti) boasts a terrain of razor-edged basaltic cliffs pounded by crashing waves, deep bays blessed with shimmering, Robinson Crusoe–like beaches, dramatically tall waterfalls and lush, green valleys that feel like the end of the world. Timeless little Taiohae, with its bay bobbing with sailboats and tattooed locals trotting through town on horseback, is the marvellous ‘capital’ of the Marquesas.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Kamuihei, Tahakia & Teiipoka

    Kamuihei, Tahakia & Teiipoka

    Nuku Hiva

    About 300m towards Taipivai from the Hikokua site, these three connecting sites make up the largest excavated archaeological area of Nuku Hiva. A team led…

  • Tohua Koueva

    Tohua Koueva

    Nuku Hiva

    It’s believed that this extensive communal site, with its paved esplanade, belonged to the war chief Pakoko, who was killed by the French in 1845. Today…

  • Hikokua

    Hikokua

    Nuku Hiva

    One of the most powerful archaeological sites in the Marquesas, Hikokua was discovered by the archaeologist Robert Suggs in 1957 and has been restored and…

  • Paeke

    Paeke

    Nuku Hiva

    Most tours stop in Taipivai to visit the Paeke archaeological site, which lies on a hillside at the exit of the village on the way to Hatiheu (the path…

  • Pae Pae Piki Vehine

    Pae Pae Piki Vehine

    Nuku Hiva

    Rebuilt for the 1989 Marquesas Festival, this pae pae (traditional meeting platform) contains modern sculptures and a dozen magnificent tiki made by the…

  • Archaeological Museum

    Archaeological Museum

    Nuku Hiva

    This modest yet well-organised archaeological museum does a good job of explaining the archipelago’s history and culture. It features artefacts, exhibits…

  • Musée Enana

    Musée Enana

    Nuku Hiva

    This little museum has a few documents and some beautiful ancient Marquesan artefacts. It also doubles as a small craft shop. Entry was free at the time…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Nuku Hiva

Filter by interest:

Sustainable Travel

"Everyone belongs to the island" – exploring Nuku Hiva, the 'Land of Men'

Nov 30, 2019 • 6 min read

Read more articles