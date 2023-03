Most tours stop in Taipivai to visit the Paeke archaeological site, which lies on a hillside at the exit of the village on the way to Hatiheu (the path that leads to the site is not signed, so ask around). It features two well-preserved me’ae (traditional sacred sites) flanked by a set of brick-coloured tiki. The me’ae further up the hill has a pit into which human remains were thrown. From the main road, it’s a 20-minute walk uphill on a path.