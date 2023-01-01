This modern hillside temple is a pleasure to visit at any time of the year, but particularly in May when the grounds are festooned with lanterns for Buddha’s birthday. The buildings once housed the elite restaurant Daewongak, where gisaeng (female entertainers accomplished in traditional arts) performed. In 1997 the property was donated by its owner, a former gisaeng, to a Buddhist monk to be turned into a temple. From the subway take bus 2; it stops right outside the temple entrance.

A tiny museum dedicated to the monk is located at the very top of the complex. There's also a teahouse, and the opportunity to do an overnight temple stay here on the third weekend of the month.