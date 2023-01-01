Korea Furniture Museum

You need to apply several days in advance via a reservation page on the website to visit this museum, but you absolutely should to admire the fabulous collection of Joseon dynasty chests, bookcases, chairs and dining tables amassed by a former Yonsei University professor. Crafted from varieties of wood like persimmon, maple and paulownia, some are exquisitely decorated with lacquer, mother of pearl or tortoise shell.

Equally impressive is the compound's collection of hanok-style wooden buildings arranged on a hillside with lovely city views, including a villa that was once part of Changdeokgung. From the subway, take Bus 2, which stops a few minutes away from the museum entrance, but if you don't fancy walking up a narrow, busy road then take a taxi.