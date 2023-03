The charming hanok (traditional wooden home) of Choi Sunu, a former director of the National Museum of Korea and academic on Korean arts is now looked after by the National Trust of Korea. Built in the 1930s, it follows a traditional pattern with a box of outer walls containing the L-shaped inner and outer wings of the home and gardens. From the subway take Bus 1111, 2112 or 2. Find the house off the main road near the bus stop.