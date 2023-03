An engaging little museum about Seongbuk-dong's long vanished Seonjam altar, which was where royal sericulture (silk production) rites were held during the Joseon dynasty. Locals restarted the annual ceremony in 1993, and the museum's ongoing mission is to also recreate the altar, the original location of which is thought to be 100m or so east along the main road. From the subway, take Bus 1111 or 2112.