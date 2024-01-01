Hanyangdoseong Exhibition Hall

Adjacent to Hyehwamun, this former home of various mayors of Seoul was built in 1941 directly on top of the Seoul City Wall. It's now a Wall museum with a small cafe and garden, and a popular rest spot for walkers. The foundations of the house have been exposed on one side to reveal parts of the Wall.
