One of Seoul’s quirkier private collections makes for a surprisingly absorbing exhibition. It focuses on the artistry of locks, latches and keys of all kinds, mainly from Korea but also with international examples, including a gruesome-looking chastity belt. Clad in Corten steel, the building contrasts nicely with a colourful wall mural nearby.

Come here also to pick up an English-language map to the mural art and small house museums of Ihwa Maeul.