Naksan Park

The lofty slopes above Daehangno offer fantastic city views and contain an impressive section of the Seoul City Wall, which you can follow in either direction (and often on both sides) between Dongdaemun and Seongbuk-dong. The park gets its name from the Korean word 'nakta', meaning 'camel', for its hump-like appearance.

Nearby Northern Seoul attractions

1. Lock Museum

0.18 MILES

One of Seoul’s quirkier private collections makes for a surprisingly absorbing exhibition. It focuses on the artistry of locks, latches and keys of all…

2. Arko Art Center

0.24 MILES

A great place to see contemporary art, this impressive red-brick complex has a trio of interlinking galleries that house regularly changing, often avant…

3. Ihwa Mural Village

0.25 MILES

High on the slopes of Naksan is one of the city's old daldongnae (literally ‘moon villages’) where refugees lived in shacks after the Korean War. Sixty…

4. Marronnier Park

0.27 MILES

More plaza than park, Marronnier Park usually has something happening on afternoons and evenings at the outdoor stage, as well as pockets of sculpture to…

5. Hyehwamun

0.53 MILES

One of the 'four small gates' of the Seoul City Wall, Hyehwamun is also known as Dongsomun (literally 'small east gate'). Originally built in 1396, it was…

6. Seoul City Wall Museum

0.56 MILES

With interactive displays and historical artefacts, this modern museum offers an engaging history of the 18.6km-long barrier that has girdled Seoul since…

7. Hanyangdoseong Exhibition Hall

0.58 MILES

Adjacent to Hyehwamun, this former home of various mayors of Seoul was built in 1941 directly on top of the Seoul City Wall. It's now a Wall museum with a…

8. Changgyeonggung

0.66 MILES

Originally built in the 15th century by King Sejong for his father, this is one of Seoul's 'five grand palaces'. It backs onto the more impressive…