More plaza than park, Marronnier Park usually has something happening on afternoons and evenings at the outdoor stage, as well as pockets of sculpture to admire. Named after the chestnut trees planted here, it once formed part of Seoul National University before the institution was moved south to the Gwanak Campus in the mid-1970s.
