Seoul City Wall Museum

With interactive displays and historical artefacts, this modern museum offers an engaging history of the 18.6km-long barrier that has girdled Seoul since the late 14th century. Overlooking Heunginjimun beside a stretch of the City Wall, it also makes a logical embarkation point for a wall hike.

Seoul withdrew its Unesco application for the City Wall in 2017 after it was deemed not to possess 'outstanding universal value' (despite being continuously maintained for six centuries). The city intends to resubmit in 2020.