Forming part of the Dongdaemun History and Culture Park, this engaging museum relives key moments from the former stadium’s history. Built by the Japanese in 1925, it was used primarily for soccer and baseball matches, and later as a flea market, before it was demolished in 2007. Two of the giant stadium floodlight towers have been left in place.
Dongdaemun Stadium Memorial
Dongdaemun & Eastern Seoul
Nearby Dongdaemun & Eastern Seoul attractions
