Dongdaemun Stadium Memorial

Dongdaemun & Eastern Seoul

Forming part of the Dongdaemun History and Culture Park, this engaging museum relives key moments from the former stadium’s history. Built by the Japanese in 1925, it was used primarily for soccer and baseball matches, and later as a flea market, before it was demolished in 2007. Two of the giant stadium floodlight towers have been left in place.

Nearby Dongdaemun & Eastern Seoul attractions

1. Dongdaemun History Museum

0.07 MILES

Attached to the DDP, this museum makes up a part of the Dongdaemun History and Culture Park and features archaeological remains from the Joseon dynasty…

2. Dongdaemun Design Plaza & Park

0.16 MILES

Designed by the late Zaha Hadid, this neofuturistic cultural complex was commissioned to replace the Dongdaemun Stadium, built during Japanese rule in the…

3. Heunginjimun

0.21 MILES

The Great East Gate to Seoul’s City Wall has been rebuilt several times in its 700-year history and, after recent renovations, it's looking majestic. It's…

4. Gwanghuimun

0.25 MILES

The 'southeast gate' of Seoul's fortress wall, Gwanghuimun is far smaller and more modest than Heunginjimun. It was rebuilt in 1976.

5. Seoul City Wall Museum

0.33 MILES

With interactive displays and historical artefacts, this modern museum offers an engaging history of the 18.6km-long barrier that has girdled Seoul since…

6. Kyungdong Presbyterian Church

0.39 MILES

Built in 1981, this fortress-like red-brick church was designed by Kim Swoo Geun, one of Korea's most acclaimed post-war architects, who also designed the…

7. Ihwa Mural Village

0.64 MILES

High on the slopes of Naksan is one of the city's old daldongnae (literally ‘moon villages’) where refugees lived in shacks after the Korean War. Sixty…

8. Lock Museum

0.86 MILES

One of Seoul’s quirkier private collections makes for a surprisingly absorbing exhibition. It focuses on the artistry of locks, latches and keys of all…