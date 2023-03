The Great East Gate to Seoul’s City Wall has been rebuilt several times in its 700-year history and, after recent renovations, it's looking majestic. It's stranded in a traffic island, so it’s not possible to enter inside the gate, but there are good photo ops from Dongdaemun Seonggwak Park to the north, which is also where you'll find the City Wall Museum and a trail following the City Wall up to Naksan Park and Ihwa Mural Village.