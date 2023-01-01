Attached to the DDP, this museum makes up a part of the Dongdaemun History and Culture Park and features archaeological remains from the Joseon dynasty that were uncovered during the site’s excavation. It includes original sections of the Seoul City Wall as well as a multitude of artefacts from the site; these provide a historical background to the ancient foundations preserved outside. Look for the patterned section of pavement made from clay tiles.
Dongdaemun History Museum
Dongdaemun & Eastern Seoul
