Dongdaemun Design Plaza & Park

Designed by the late Zaha Hadid, this neofuturistic cultural complex was commissioned to replace the Dongdaemun Stadium, built during Japanese rule in the 1920s. Dubbed the 'largest three-dimensional atypical structure in the world', the undulating aluminium and concrete landmark comprises galleries, event spaces, design shops and lawns that rise up to its roof. The attached Dongdaemun History & Culture Park includes museums that highlight past uses of this area, such as a 16th-century military camp.

During the site’s excavation, major archaeological remains from the Joseon dynasty were uncovered, including original sections of the Seoul City Wall. The ruins have been incorporated into the park and include the arched floodgate Yigansumun. The Dongdaemun History Museum imaginatively displays the pick of the 575 artefacts from the site and provides historical background to the ancient foundations preserved outside. The Dongdaemun Stadium Memorial relives key moments from the stadium’s history and includes video clips.