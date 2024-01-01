5th Station, Via Dolorosa

Jerusalem

At the corner of Al Wad St and the western stretch of the Via Dolorosa is the 5th Station, where it is said that the Romans ordered Simon the Cyrene (aka Shimon from Libya) to help Jesus carry the cross. The station is marked by a Latin inscription above a stone door frame and a niche that's venerated as the spot where Jesus is said to have leaned to support himself.

