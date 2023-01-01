Sone ki Dukan Haveli

The name of this glorious haveli (traditional, ornately decorated residence) means 'gold shop', due to the striking paintings, which use shimmering gold leaf – unusual for Shekhawati. The scenes from the Ramayana in the southern section of the ceiling in the first chamber are particularly intense, with copious gold adornment. The lower walls are richly embellished with floral and bird motifs, a fantasy of butterflies, fruit-laden trees and flowers. On the northern side of the ceiling, the life of Krishna is portrayed.

If it’s locked, tickets are sold at the shop on the ground floor of Raghunath Mandir.